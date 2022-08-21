More cheap broadband in the Cornhusker State?

Nebraska already has fast and relatively cheap broadband internet. In fact, a recent report from Uswitch found that the state has the second-cheapest broadband in the country when measured by price per megabits per second.

The report said Nebraskans pay 6 cents for each megabit of speed on average, a rate eclipsed only by California, where residents pay 4 cents per megabit.

I'm guessing a lot of that has to do with the expansion of Allo, which is now in dozens of cities large and small around the state. The company has provided competition to larger, more-entrenched providers, which has forced them to upgrade their services and get more aggressive with pricing.

But now Allo itself could face some stiff competition from a company with some of the deepest pockets in the world.

Google Fiber announced earlier this month that it will expand into five states, including Nebraska.

In an Aug. 10 blog post, Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain said the company has been "talking to city leaders" in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho.

Only Arizona so far has a publicly identified city (Mesa) and timeline (work started in July).

Jain did say in his blog post that the five states, "will be the main focus for our growth for the next several years."

A follow-up email to Google Fiber's media representative got me exactly zero additional information. If I had to guess, I'd say it's probably Omaha or an Omaha suburb such as Bellevue that Google is targeting, but I guess we'll just have to wait to find out.