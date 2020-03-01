More apartments planned for longtime vacant lot east of downtown area

Another apartment development will be going up east of downtown, near the Telegraph District.

WJS LLC, a company owned by Hoppe Homes, plans to build a five-story building with first-floor commercial space and four floors of apartments on the block west of Antelope Valley Parkway in the K and L streets corridor.

The site is a block or so east of where the state is planning a new four-story office building and a block west of Nelnet's offices in the Telegraph District. It's also directly north of the Lincoln campus of Purdue University Global.

The project will include 17,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 93 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on above-ground floors.

Jake Hoppe, vice president of development and finance for Hoppe Homes, said that while the apartment rents will be considered market rate, the project is aimed at providing affordable housing to young college graduates who might just be starting out in a job.

"The project is a good example of the city working with developers to bring affordable housing to the community and this administration's commitment to increasing the supply and variety of housing in the city," Hoppe said in an email.