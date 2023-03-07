Speedway Properties wants to turn a surface parking lot on the east side of downtown Lincoln into a five-story apartment building, adding to the surge in residential units along the N Street Bikeway.

The complex, which would be built on the southwest corner of 18th and N streets, would have 84 apartments in a combination of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Up to 20% of the units, or about 17 of them, would be designated as affordable and available to people making 60% or less of the area median income.

The first floor of the building would have approximately 40 covered parking spaces, while there would be another three dozen or so surface parking spots on the south side of the building.

The building also will have other amenities, including a community room, an outdoor cooking area and bike storage.

Craig Smith, one of the founders of Speedway Properties and its sister company, Speedway Motors, said he's excited about the project and its location, which was the home of Speedway Motors until the late 1970s.

"We're excited because what this does is infill N Street and connect downtown with the Telegraph District," he said.

Speedway co-developed the Telegraph District, a series of residential and office buildings south of N Street and west of Antelope Creek, with Nelnet.

The development includes three mixed-use buildings along N Street — Telegraph Flats, Telegraph Lofts East and the newly completed Telegraph Lofts West.

Nelnet is not involved in the 18th and N apartment project, which Smith said Speedway hopes to be able to start on by spring or summer of 2024.

"We'd like to fast-track this," Smith said.

Despite the surge in apartment construction and proposals for projects, demand remains for residential housing units in Lincoln.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the multi-family vacancy rate in Lincoln at the end of the fourth quarter was 3.6%, up slightly from a year ago but below the national average and well below where the local vacancy rate was just a couple of years ago.

The timeline for the 18th and N project will depend largely on the city approval process, which will be long and involved because Speedway is seeking tax-increment financing for the project. Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated by their development.

Speedway took a first step in that process by going before the city's Urban Design Committee on Tuesday.

Commissioners were complimentary of the project and voted unanimously to give it their seal of approval.

"I think it's a really wonderful project," said committee member Peter Hind.

The 10 tallest buildings in Lincoln 10. Wells Fargo Center 9. Terminal Building 8. Georgian Place 7. University Towers 6. Abel Hall 5. Sharp Building 4. Graduate Hotel 3. U.S. Bank building 2. Lied Place 1. State Capitol