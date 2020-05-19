More affordable housing options planned near downtown Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Developers received city approval to erect a 12-unit apartment building designed to offer affordable and low-income housing on a vacant lot near downtown.

Lincoln City Council members on Monday approved the rezoning of the 1-acre lot at 24th and Q streets and also deemed the project in line with the city's long-term plan.

Hepburn Properties wants to build its Hepburn Square development on the northeast corner of the intersection, including one- and two-bedroom apartments, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.

This building would add to the existing Antelope Village housing projects in the area that have also been geared toward affordable, mixed-income housing.

Hepburn Square would be built next to an existing apartment building with the same owner, and once complete, Hepburn would offer six low-income units — two reserved for people making no more than 60% of Lincoln's median income and four available to people approved for Lincoln Housing Authority Section 8 vouchers.

The new 12-unit building would only offer 12 off-street parking spots — not the 20 city zoning rules call for — but Marvin said city officials were comfortable waiving that rule due to the proximity to public transportation and size of the apartments being offered.