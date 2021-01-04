Monolith, NPPD sign huge renewable energy agreement

Kent said there is a strong preference that the renewable energy projects be located in Nebraska, but they could be located anywhere in the Southwest Power Pool footprint.

"There's certainly a preference that they're in Nebraska, but they do not have to be in Nebraska," he said.

Kent said that most of the projects to be considered would likely already be at least in the planning phases. To meet Monolith's needs, it would likely require somewhere between 500 and 600 megawatts of new solar and wind generation.

The power, which Kent said would be enough to power all the residences in Lincoln for a year, will be delivered to the plant by Norris Public Power District. Monolith has said it hopes to start work on its second phase later this year and have it up and running sometime in 2024.

Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk and founder of New Power Nebraska, a wind power advocacy group, called the announcement a "game-changing development" for the renewable power industry.

"More and more, the marketplace is demanding renewable energy because it's both sustainable and cost-competitive, and this deal shines light on the potential and promise of clean energy as an emerging economic growth engine for our state," he said in a statement.