Monolith Materials, the company building a carbon black production facility at Sheldon Station in Hallam, announced Monday that it has appointed former Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey to its board of directors.
Kerrey, who also was a U.S. senator, was named to the Monolith board June 20. He is a managing director at investment bank Allen & Co.
“During his career in public service, Bob’s tireless efforts demonstrated his deep commitment to solving complex challenges for the betterment of others,” Bill Brady, Monolith’s executive chairman, said in a news release. “His unique perspective and extensive contributions in the state of the Nebraska make him a valuable addition to our board.”