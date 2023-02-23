A new bowling attraction is rolling into Lincoln, promising double the fun at half the size.

Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl, which opened last week in the former Dino's restaurant space near 84th and Van Dorn streets, offers miniature bowling as well as a bar and restaurant. Owners hope to maintain the legacy of Dino's, which had served as a community gathering space for more than a decade before closing in late 2021.

The Wonderbowl location is the second in a growing franchise run by Phillip Schaffart, an Omaha-based business owner. The idea came to him while he was on tour with a band in Rochester, New York, and the name came from his late grandparents, both of whom had a passion for bowling.

After buying the machines to make his own pins and bowling balls, a step toward self-sufficiency and originality that he said sets his business apart from other mini-bowling ventures, Schaffart put the concept to the test as a 21+ bar, which opened last January, in Omaha’s Blackstone District.

Since then, he’s been eager to test it out in a suburban, family-friendly setting.

“We knew that we wanted to try it in a different space and it had gone really, really well in Omaha,” Schaffart said. “… It’s definitely been well-received so far by younger people and families.”

Schaffart said he’s trying to balance the family-oriented approach with a neighborhood bar atmosphere to draw from a broad demographic.

“We can appeal to families and a younger crowd, but also still appeal to people who want to go to a bar,” Schaffart said. “We’re kind of choosing to look at it as the best of both worlds.”

The gamble seems to be paying off so far. Aaron Offutt, a Lincoln man whose family learned about the new business through ads on social media, said he can already see himself returning.

“This is the type of place I could go sit at the bar … cool place to just chill,” Offutt said.

Lily Fitzgerald, a Lincoln girl who lives nearby, said she’d been waiting for something to do in the area ever since Dino’s closed. So far, she’s enjoyed the accessibility of the scaled-down game compared to regular, full-sized bowling.

“It’s a lot easier to be good at it, so it’s more fun,” she said.

General manager Jacoby Vann, a former downtown Lincoln bartender, said the opportunity to fill the void left in the community by Dino’s closure, coupled with the venue’s novel concept, has him excited for the location’s potential.

“I know that Dino’s served this community in a lot of ways,” Vann said. “I think the concept is really fun and it kind of carries itself; we have an intersection where people use this space as a bar, a place to have dinner, to have dates, or genuinely just a lot of people who love bowling.”

Schaffart, meanwhile, is already looking ahead, with another all-ages location set to open in Omaha’s Regency District later this year, and talks ongoing with potential franchisees in Elkhorn and Kearney.

“We’re taking the mini-bowling world over,” he joked.

