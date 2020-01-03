Mini-golf entrepreneur to open Prehistoric Putt indoor course in Lincoln

Obstacles are a big feature of Worley's courses, which he builds himself, and the ones he has planned in Lincoln include a hole where you have to go down a slide and a zipline to transport players between certain holes.

"It's not just regular putt-putt," he said. "We try to make it interactive and different than what you usually see."

Another thing that will be different about the Lincoln course: It's targeted more toward adults.

Worley said the choice of location is somewhat because of the availability of a building that was the right size and the right price, but he also liked it because it is fairly close to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, and he's hoping to attract a lot of college students.

It's also very close — less than four blocks — to Champions Fun Center, which has a miniature golf course.

Worley said he's not worried about being so close to another entertainment center. He said it's encouraging that Champions has been successful in what is otherwise a fairly industrial area.

"The fact that Champions is able to make it work makes me feel good that we can make it work," Worley said.

Prehistoric Putt will be the second new miniature golf course opening in Lincoln this year. In September, Sun Valley Lanes announced a major expansion that includes adding miniature golf.

