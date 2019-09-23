Four more Nebraska nursing homes are closing.
Azria Health on Monday announced plans to close Blue Hill Care Center, Crestview Care Center in Milford, Mory’s Haven in Columbus and Utica Community Care Center on Nov. 21.
The Kansas-based company said it acquired the homes along with six others last week and determined they needed to be closed due to poor financial performance over the past several years.
“Unfortunately, Nebraska’s fiscal landscape doesn’t make it viable for many long-term care facilities to continue providing the high-quality care residents deserve. In this case, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close four buildings so that others are able to successfully stay open," Carrie Ramaekers, regional director of operations for Azria Health, said in a news release. “Azria Health is committed to investing in the remaining buildings, staff, and those we serve in order to ensure long-term viability.”
Azria said it notified residents and employees Monday and was working to help residents and their families find other places to live.
Combined, the four facilities had 205 beds and about 240 employees.
The closures follow several others in the state this year.
“These closings follow an unfortunate trend in our state -- a trend that should be highly concerning to all Nebraskans,” Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said in the release. “Fifteen nursing facilities have already closed in our state this year. The amount that long-term care providers receive from Nebraska Medicaid is approximately $30 per person per day less than the average cost of providing care to Nebraskans who need it -- a model that no business can sustain," he said.
Azria Health said it will continue to operate nursing homes it bought in Ashland, Central City, Gretna, Grand Island and Waverly.