Mexican restaurant to open at former El Canelo location in Beatrice

BEATRICE — A new Mexican restaurant is planning to open in north Beatrice.

The Beatrice City Council recently approved a liquor license for La Herradura Mexican Grill in the Northridge Village business complex off U.S. 77. The location was previously occupied by El Canelo restaurant.

Co-owner Lilian Munguia is also a partial owner of the La Herradura Mexican Restaurant in Wilber.

Munguia said the Wilber restaurant is doing so well that she reached out to Juan Perez, who owns restaurants outside of Nebraska, to co-own the restaurant with her in Beatrice. She also noted the popularity of El Canelo before it closed in August.

The owner of El Canelo had health issues, causing him to close a few of his restaurants that were a distance from his Missouri home.

While the La Herradura restaurants carry the same name, Munguia said the menus will be similar but different.

"We wanted people to associate if they ever go to Wilber, or if people come here from Beatrice, to know that we are the same family," Munguia said.

Munguia said they are hoping to open in late January or early February.

