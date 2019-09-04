Medica, which has been the only company offering Affordable Care Act-compliant health insurance in Nebraska for the past two years, is planning to expand its presence in the state in other coverage areas.
The Minnesota-based insurer said Wednesday that it will offer supplemental Medicare plans in 59 counties starting next year, up from only 12 this year.
The expansion means the plans will now be available in Lancaster and other southeast Nebraska counties.
Medica said information on plans will be available on its website, www.medica.com, starting Oct. 1. The Medicare Annual Open Enrollment period runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, and the company said it plans to hold a number of Medicare workshops throughout the state.
Also on Wednesday, Medica announced it plans to begin offering group health insurance coverage in Nebraska in 2021.
The company earlier this year proposed an overall 5.3% decrease in rates for 2020 for its ACA-compliant individual health plans.