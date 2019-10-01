Medica on Tuesday announced it will be offering new Medicare Advantage plans in the Lincoln and Omaha areas in partnership with CHI Health.
Medica Advantage Solution with CHI Health will be available later this month to eligible seniors in eight counties in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, and three in Iowa.
Medica Advantage Solution with CHI Health plans offer both health maintenance and preferred provider organization plans that offer a network of CHI Health system hospitals, primary care clinics, doctors and other affiliated practitioners.
The plans will be available during Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, and will go into effect Jan. 1.
Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that contract with the government to provide Medicare Parts A and B coverage as well as additional services, such as prescription drug coverage.
Minnesota-based Medica also offers Medicare supplement plans in Nebraska as well as Affordable Care Act-compliant individual health insurance.