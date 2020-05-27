You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayor appoints economic recovery task force to help forge Lincoln's pandemic recovery
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Mayor appoints economic recovery task force to help forge Lincoln's pandemic recovery

Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, shown last month, has seized the opportunity to regularly offer advice, suggestions and examples of kindness to her daily briefing audience.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the creation of a task force to help guide the city's economic rebound from the pandemic.

While the city has focused on addressing the immediate public health crisis and economic challenges, the task force will help guide a public-private effort to forge Lincoln's economic recovery, Gaylor Baird said. 

During the pandemic, Lancaster County's unemployment rate rose from 2.5% to 9.5%, marking the first time in more than 30 years the county's unemployment has risen over 5%, the mayor said. 

And business owners across Nebraska have worried about going under, she said.

Immigrant helped into CNA career finds opportunity in 'the small stuff' at Bryan during pandemic

"How do we restore and rebuild our community's assets, wealth and opportunities?" Gaylor Baird said of the next phase of the response.

To lead this effort, Gaylor Baird appointed Union Bank and Trust President and CEO Angie Muhleisen and Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas to spearhead the group, which she's calling the Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force.

Muhleisen and her Union Bank and Trust team earned high marks from the mayor for their work processing the second-highest number of business loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program in the nation. 

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force," Muhleisen said in a statement to the Journal Star. "This crisis has yielded lots of data — statistical and anecdotal — about how businesses have pivoted and succeeded. By collaborating we can share ideas that help build up our community by assisting employers and employees.”

Gaylor Baird credited the work of Thomas and the Journal Star to create a buy local campaign geared toward helping local businesses during the pandemic, and the Journal Star's parent company, Lee Enterprises, awarded marketing grants to local businesses.

Give to Lincoln Day will look different this year with 'need greater than ever'

Thomas echoed Muhleisen's gratitude at the opportunity. 

"I’m honored to serve on the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force alongside Angie -- a pillar of this incredible community," Thomas said. "I’m looking forward to working with the many others who will support this effort as well.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed stress points in our community. We have the opportunity to address inclusivity, business and quality-of-life issues, share and adapt solutions and emerge stronger and better prepared for the next challenge Lincoln will face.”

Thomas and Muhleisen said the task force will seek community input from businesses and workers and borrow from the strategies deployed in other cities to marshal Lincoln's response. 

"We don’t have all the answers, and we don’t even know what the questions should be," Muhleisen said.

New program seeks to pair more Lincoln renters with lawyers as city anticipates eviction increase

The task force will develop strategies that are intentional, based on data and locally informed, she said. 

For example, the task force may examine the best retraining strategies for worker who are laid off, Muhleisen said. 

In its work, the task force will also keep in mind the disparate effects of the pandemic on the community's minority and elderly populations and find ways to increase the city's resiliency, Thomas said. 

Recommendations could include ways to help residents better access mental health services or help employers expand telecommuting capabilities, Thomas said.

Lincoln losing all Delta service at least through September

Additional members of the task force will be named in the coming days. 

The task force will work with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. 

Virtual meetings of the task force will begin in June with recommendations coming in August, the mayor said.

"We know that the need is urgent and critical," Gaylor Baird said, "and we want to be rapidly developing recommended response that then we can look to launch as public-private partnerships going forward."

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

+2 
Angie Muhleisen

Angie Muhleisen

 COURTESY PHOTO
+2 
Ava Thomas

Ava Thomas

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News