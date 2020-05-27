Mayor appoints economic recovery task force to help forge Lincoln's pandemic recovery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the creation of a task force to help guide the city's economic rebound from the pandemic.

While the city has focused on addressing the immediate public health crisis and economic challenges, the task force will help guide a public-private effort to forge Lincoln's economic recovery, Gaylor Baird said.

During the pandemic, Lancaster County's unemployment rate rose from 2.5% to 9.5%, marking the first time in more than 30 years the county's unemployment has risen over 5%, the mayor said.

And business owners across Nebraska have worried about going under, she said.

"How do we restore and rebuild our community's assets, wealth and opportunities?" Gaylor Baird said of the next phase of the response.

To lead this effort, Gaylor Baird appointed Union Bank and Trust President and CEO Angie Muhleisen and Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas to spearhead the group, which she's calling the Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force.

Muhleisen and her Union Bank and Trust team earned high marks from the mayor for their work processing the second-highest number of business loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program in the nation.