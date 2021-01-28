Mark Koller, a witty, kind man, dies after life of service to Lincoln

Mark Koller had “the most welcoming, receiving smile” that his friends had seen.

He could put people at ease, including a young Becky, who he made laugh. Because of that, she married him.

During their 44-year marriage, Koller continued to crack jokes — even in his final hours. Three days before he died, he looked at his wife and asked, "What the hell happened?"

"He knew what happened. He was trying to give me a little bit of comfort," Becky Koller said. "He had incredible wit, enjoyed a good joke. He just was a pretty amazing guy."

Mark Koller died Jan. 21 — just a day before his 69th birthday. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, the disease began to progress in 2019, and he entered hospice on the last day of 2020.

Throughout his life, Koller was dedicated to helping people. Using his degrees from the University of Cincinnati and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, he advised people with their finances, doing his best to help those with poor credit.

The couple lived in Kentucky for 13 years. Then Koller followed his wife to Lincoln in 1998.