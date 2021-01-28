Mark Koller, a witty, kind man, dies after life of service to Lincoln

Mark Koller had “the most welcoming, receiving smile” that his friends had seen.
He could put people at ease, including a young Becky, who he made laugh. Because of that, she married him.
During their 44-year marriage, Koller continued to crack jokes — even in his final hours. Three days before he died, he looked at his wife and asked, "What the hell happened?"
"He knew what happened. He was trying to give me a little bit of comfort," Becky Koller said. "He had incredible wit, enjoyed a good joke. He just was a pretty amazing guy."
Mark Koller died Jan. 21 — just a day before his 69th birthday. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, the disease began to progress in 2019, and he entered hospice on the last day of 2020.
Throughout his life, Koller was dedicated to helping people. Using his degrees from the University of Cincinnati and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, he advised people with their finances, doing his best to help those with poor credit.
The couple lived in Kentucky for 13 years. Then Koller followed his wife to Lincoln in 1998.
Nebraskans opened their arms to the Kollers, and Mark adored Lincoln. He became involved in several groups, including the Nebraska Business Development Center Advisory Board, NeighborWorks and the Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, he chartered the Community Hope Federal Credit Union of Lincoln, and served as CEO until 2019 when it merged with the Cobalt Credit Union.
The credit union's mission was to provide an alternative to payday lending for those living and working in downtown Lincoln and nearby neighborhoods.
Away from work, Koller was an outdoorsman. He was a hunter and fly fisherman and loved to travel. He also was an accomplished golfer. Koller recorded a hole-in-one in 2001 that netted an SUV as a prize. The keys went to his wife.
"Think about that," Becky said. "The guy won a Mercedes, and was he driving it? No, he gave it to his wife."
Mark and Becky did not have any children, but shared in the experiences of nephews and nieces and their children. Survivors include Koller's two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to donate to the Brain Support Network.
