Marcus puts Edgewood Cinema up for sale but says it's not necessarily closing

Marcus Theatres has put its Edgewood Cinema location up for sale, but a company spokeswoman said that does not necessarily mean there are no plans to reopen it.

The theater at 5220 S. 56th St. is advertised on a national commercial real estate site as the "former Marcus Cinema Edgewood." The six-screen theater, which seats more than 1,200 people total, is being listed for $3.8 million.

Edgewood is the only Marcus location in Lincoln that has stayed closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Its other three locations in Lincoln -- Grand, East Park and SouthPointe cinemas -- are currently open four days a week.

Marcus spokeswoman Mari Randa said the company is exploring its options for the site.

"In addition to operating Edgewood Cinema, Marcus Theatres owns the real estate. Given the theater is not currently open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are able to explore potential interest from purchasers without interrupting business operations," Randa said in an email. "Although we are open to the exploration of other uses, we are not ruling out the possibility of reopening the theater once we are able to return to normal business operations."