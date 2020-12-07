 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcus puts Edgewood Cinema up for sale but says it's not necessarily closing
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Marcus puts Edgewood Cinema up for sale but says it's not necessarily closing

{{featured_button_text}}
Edgewood Cinema

Marcus Theatres is advertising the currently closed Edgewood Cinema for sale on a national real estate website.

 Journal Star file photo

Marcus Theatres has put its Edgewood Cinema location up for sale, but a company spokeswoman said that does not necessarily mean there are no plans to reopen it.

The theater at 5220 S. 56th St. is advertised on a national commercial real estate site as the "former Marcus Cinema Edgewood." The six-screen theater, which seats more than 1,200 people total, is being listed for $3.8 million.

Edgewood is the only Marcus location in Lincoln that has stayed closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Its other three locations in Lincoln -- Grand, East Park and SouthPointe cinemas -- are currently open four days a week.

Marcus closes SouthPointe, East Park theaters again

Marcus spokeswoman Mari Randa said the company is exploring its options for the site.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"In addition to operating Edgewood Cinema, Marcus Theatres owns the real estate. Given the theater is not currently open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are able to explore potential interest from purchasers without interrupting business operations," Randa said in an email. "Although we are open to the exploration of other uses, we are not ruling out the possibility of reopening the theater once we are able to return to normal business operations."

L. Kent Wolgamott: Rally cry becomes Save Our Screens as movie theaters struggle through pandemic

Marcus, which also owns the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, has been hit hard by the pandemic. A sharp drop in travel has meant a huge decline in people staying at its hotels, and local health restrictions combined with a dearth of new movies has meant few people coming to its theaters.

For the first nine months of the year, the company saw its revenue drop by more than two-thirds compared with last year, and it has booked a net loss so far of more than $85 million.

'It was a ghost town' — Businesses in fight to survive as pandemic changes downtown Lincoln
Marcus to reopen two Lincoln theaters

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News