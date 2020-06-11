Marcus opening a few theaters next week, but none in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus Theatres on Thursday announced plans to reopen select locations next week, including one in Omaha.

The company said it will reopen six of its theaters on June 19, including the Majestic Cinema in Omaha.

Marcus, which owns all of the first-run movie theaters in Lincoln, said in a news release that the six locations will "help fine-tune future phases of theater reopenings, which are coming in the weeks ahead." It did not provide a timeline or any other details on other theater reopenings.

The company said the openings would be in accordance with local health and safety guidelines. The directed health measure in effect for June in Nebraska restricts indoor theaters to 25% of their rated capacity.

“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”