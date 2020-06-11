You are the owner of this article.
Marcus opening a few theaters next week, but none in Lincoln
Marcus opening a few theaters next week, but none in Lincoln

Theater Renovations

Marcus Theatres has announced plans to reopen six locations, including one in Omaha. For now, though, theaters in Lincoln will remain closed.

 Journal Star file photo

Marcus Theatres on Thursday announced plans to reopen select locations next week, including one in Omaha.

The company said it will reopen six of its theaters on June 19, including the Majestic Cinema in Omaha.

Marcus, which owns all of the first-run movie theaters in Lincoln, said in a news release that the six locations will "help fine-tune future phases of theater reopenings, which are coming in the weeks ahead." It did not provide a timeline or any other details on other theater reopenings.

'Tenet' to effectively mark reopening of movies in mid-July

The company said the openings would be in accordance with local health and safety guidelines. The directed health measure in effect for June in Nebraska restricts indoor theaters to 25% of their rated capacity.

“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

Marcus on March 16 announced plans to cut its seating capacity to 50% to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but later that same day the state announced that gatherings would be limited to 10 people, and the following day the company announced plans to close its theaters nationwide.

WATCH NOW: Ricketts sets rules to reopen bars and movie theaters, pools and zoos
Lincoln movie theaters closed, some films moved to on-demand viewing

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

