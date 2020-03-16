Marcus cuts theater seating by 50% to deal with coronavirus; Chick-fil-A dining rooms closed in Lincoln

Over the weekend, Wal-Mart announced that its stores, most of which are open 24 hours a day, will now close from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. The company said the change is to give employees more time to clean the store and restock merchandise.

Chick-fil-A said Sunday on its Facebook page that both Lincoln locations have closed their dining rooms.

The locations at 48th and O streets and at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road will continue to operate their drive-thru windows and will still offer catering delivery and pickup and delivery of orders through DoorDash.

"We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging situation to best serve this community," a post on the Facebook page for the 48th and O streets location said.

On Monday, Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group based in Omaha, said all of its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill at Eighth and R streets in Lincoln, will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so. As everyone is aware, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing each day and as our plans change we will be sure to let you know," the company said on its Facebook page.