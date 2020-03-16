You are the owner of this article.
Marcus cuts theater seating by 50% to deal with coronavirus; Chick-fil-A dining rooms closed in Lincoln
Edgewood Cinema

Marcus Theatres said Monday it is reducing seating at its theatres by 50% in an attempt to keep people away from each other to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

The CDC on Sunday said any gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people for at least the next eight weeks to help try to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Marcus Theatres announced plans to cut seating in its movie theater auditoriums by 50%.

The plan, which was rolled out Monday and should be in full effect across all the company's theaters by Wednesday, involves spacing out seating so people are not sitting next to each other. Marcus, which owns all of the first-run commercial theaters in Lincoln, said it would accommodate families by allowing up to four people to sit together in auditoriums with at least 50 seats.

"In addition to increased cleaning procedures and guidance from partner experts such as Ecolab, we are now taking an additional precaution of adjusting our seating plan to limit capacity in our theaters," Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said in a news release. "The additional room is intended to provide a more comfortable social distance between guests.”

Marcus is the latest business to announce restrictions meant to reduce contact among people.

Over the weekend, Wal-Mart announced that its stores, most of which are open 24 hours a day, will now close from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. The company said the change is to give employees more time to clean the store and restock merchandise.

Chick-fil-A said Sunday on its Facebook page that both Lincoln locations have closed their dining rooms.

The locations at 48th and O streets and at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road will continue to operate their drive-thru windows and will still offer catering delivery and pickup and delivery of orders through DoorDash.

"We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging situation to best serve this community," a post on the Facebook page for the 48th and O streets location said.

On Monday, Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group based in Omaha, said all of its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill at Eighth and R streets in Lincoln, will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so. As everyone is aware, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing each day and as our plans change we will be sure to let you know," the company said on its Facebook page.

"We will miss serving you during this brief 'pause' but look forward to seeing you once again when we re-open. We hope our actions will encourage others within our community (and across our nation) to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of the spread of this virus."

Zipline Brewing Co. on Monday also announced that it was suspending all promotional events and also will be limiting the number of patrons allowed into its various facilities. Zipline has two locations in Lincoln and two in Omaha.

"While we fully expect things to return to normal in the coming weeks, we cannot and should not pretend that it’s business as usual," co-founder Tom Wilmoth said in a Facebook post.

It's not just retail-type businesses being affected. Changing Spaces SRS said in an email to customers that it is "working on a solution" to allow people to buy estate sale items online and pick them up at a later date. The company said it would provide more information later this week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

