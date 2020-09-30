 Skip to main content
Marcus closes SouthPointe, East Park theaters again
Marcus closes SouthPointe, East Park theaters again

Movie theater

Marcus Theatres has closed South Pointe Cinema and East Park Cinema just weeks after reopening them.

 Journal Star file photo

Marcus Theatres has once again closed its SouthPointe and East Park locations, just a few weeks after reopening them.

The company said in a statement that it made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close 17 of the 72 locations it reopened in late August.

"As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance," the statement said. "As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations."

Marcus reopened its East Park and SouthPointe cinemas on Aug. 28. The Grand Cinema downtown opened Aug. 21 and will remain open. Edgewood Cinema never reopened and remains closed.

Marcus also closed Village Pointe Cinema in Omaha, which had reopened Aug. 21.

Marcus to reopen Lincoln Grand Cinema, Cornhusker Marriott this week

Marcus closed all of its theater locations, including the ones in Lincoln, in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It and other theater companies had hoped the release of some blockbuster movies in late summer, such as Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," would bring moviegoers back.

However, "Tenet" has struggled, bringing in only about $40 million in its first few weeks, while studios have decided to push other big movies, such as "Black Widow" and "Wonder Woman 1984," to later in the year or into next year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

