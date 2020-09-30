Marcus closes SouthPointe, East Park theaters again

Marcus Theatres has once again closed its SouthPointe and East Park locations, just a few weeks after reopening them.

The company said in a statement that it made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close 17 of the 72 locations it reopened in late August.

"As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance," the statement said. "As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations."

Marcus reopened its East Park and SouthPointe cinemas on Aug. 28. The Grand Cinema downtown opened Aug. 21 and will remain open. Edgewood Cinema never reopened and remains closed.

Marcus also closed Village Pointe Cinema in Omaha, which had reopened Aug. 21.

Marcus closed all of its theater locations, including the ones in Lincoln, in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It and other theater companies had hoped the release of some blockbuster movies in late summer, such as Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," would bring moviegoers back.