Marcus closes its theaters; parking spaces designated for restaurants offering curbside pickup

"We have complied with yesterday’s directive in the state of Nebraska (limiting gatherings to 10 people or less), which is why Lincoln theaters are now closed," said Mari Randa, a Marcus spokeswoman.

Marcus announced later Tuesday that it was closing all of its theaters nationwide at the end of the day.

The Ross Media Arts Center also is closed. Movies slated to play there will be rescheduled when the University of Nebraska-Lincoln film theater reopens, according to an email sent by director Danny Lee Ladely.

Hy-Vee on Tuesday said it will close its stores at 8 p.m. every night to allow employees more time to clean and stock items. The company also said it will provide employees more time to care for families.

Hy-Vee also announced a number of other changes, including closing dining areas at in-store restaurants and filling online orders only through third-party services such as Shipt and Door Dash.

The number of local restaurants that have announced either total closures or closures of their dining rooms continues to grow and includes Single Barrel, Toast and Lead Belly.