Marcus closes its theaters; parking spaces designated for restaurants offeri

The Buckle, which has stores at both Gateway and SouthPointe, also announced it was closing stores through the end of the month. The Kearney-based retailer said it would continue to pay all its employees.

Another tenant at Gateway, American Eagle, said it will close all stores through at least March 27. Granite City said it was closing its dining room and reducing hours to 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lululemon, which opened its first permanent Lincoln store last fall, also said it will close all its stores until March 27.

Several stores that have locations at Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna also announced closings, including Nike, Under Armour and Ralph Lauren.

It's not just retail businesses that are trying to limit contact. First National Bank of Omaha said on its website that starting Tuesday all in-person customer contact will be by appointment only. The bank encouraged people to do all normal banking activity through either ATMs, drive-thru windows or online.

West Gate Bank announced that the lobbies at all its bank branches in Lincoln and Omaha will be closed indefinitely starting Thursday. Its drive-thru windows will continue to be open normal hours. Union Bank & Trust will close lobbies at locations with drive-thru service.