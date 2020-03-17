Marcus closes its local theaters; other Lincoln businesses announce closures

After announcing Monday that it would limit seating in its theaters by 50% to increase social distancing, Marcus Theaters has now closed them.
On the websites for the Lincoln Grand Cinema and other Marcus locations in Lincoln, a banner reads "Theater temporarily closed."
"Although movie theaters can be a great escape during stressful times, we’ll be pausing operations temporarily," the post reads. "Please check back for updates."
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
"We have complied with yesterday’s directive in the state of Nebraska (limiting gatherings to 10 people or less), which is why Lincoln theaters are now closed," said Mari Randa, a Marcus spokeswoman.
Marcus joined a number of other businesses that are closing totally or partially in an attempt to keep people from congregating.
The Ross Media Arts Center also is closed. Movies slated to play there will be rescheduled when the University of Nebraska-Lincoln film theater reopens, according to an email sent by director Danny Lee Ladely.
A number of local restaurants have announced either total closures or closures of their dining rooms, the latest being Toast and Lead Belly.
While Gateway Mall said Monday that it plans to remain open with reduced hours, some of its tenants are choosing to close.
Both Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and Pink announced Tuesday that they will close all stores temporarily. The stores are owned by L Brands. All three stores also have locations at SouthPointe Pavilions.
Another tenant at Gateway, American Eagle, said it will close all stores through at least March 27. Granite City said it was closing its dining room and reducing hours to 11 a.m.-8 p.m. starting Tuesday.
Lululemon, which opened its first permanent Lincoln store in downtown last fall, also said it will close all its stores until March 27.
Several stores that have locations at Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna also announced closings, including Nike, Under Armour and Ralph Lauren.
It's not just retail businesses that are trying to limit contact. First National Bank of Omaha said on its website that starting Tuesday all in-person customer contact will be by appointment only. The bank encouraged people to do all normal banking activity through either ATMs, drive-thru windows or online.
Other local banks also were reportedly planning to make similar moves or at least consider them.
