Many downtown projects still moving forward despite pandemic

Craig Gies, one of the owners of BIC Development, said earlier this month that current plans are to close on the sale in April and start construction right away.

The LES project is one of the smaller housing projects either under construction or proposed for the downtown area.

Another condo project that's in the development stages is a proposed redevelopment of the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets.

Documents submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department show a $24 million plan that would turn the top seven floors of the 10-story building into 30-35 condos.

The first floor would have retail uses, while offices would remain on floors two and three. The developers have declined to comment on the project, so it's unknown what the construction timeline is.

One condo project that is under construction is Lied Place residences, a 20-story building going up at 11th and Q streets.