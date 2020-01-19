Manufacturers increase perks to get new hires to move

That weakness stems in part from lower global trade and domestic energy production as well as Boeing Co.'s decision to first slow, then halt, production of its 737 MAX. Other manufacturers say business is strong and that a shortage of skilled workers is impeding higher production.

New Way Trucks is offering a $1,000 payment to workers who move near its plant in Scranton, Iowa, as it adds dozens of positions to close its backlog and decrease turnaround times.

Companies are also raising wages. Wage growth at U.S. manufacturers reached its highest level since 2016 in December, rising 3% that month from a year earlier. The inflation rate in November was 2.1%.

G.H. Tool & Mold, an auto-industry supplier owned by Tooling Tech Group LLC, increased its starting wage to around $18 an hour last year from $15 a few years ago. The company also has paid moving expenses for workers relocating near its factory in Washington, Missouri. Julie Scannell, the company's head of human resources, posts notices on a Facebook group called "Leaving Illinois" to draw workers from that depopulating state.

"We are in an era right now that is unlike anything I've seen in 25 years as far as trying to recruit people," Scannell said. "We are having to really track them down a little bit and schmooze them more than we used to."