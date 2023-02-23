A Nebraska-based manufacturer has announced plans for a new Lincoln operation that will be based at the Lincoln Airport's industrial park.

David City-based Timpte Inc., which makes trailers, said Thursday that it plans to break ground sometime this spring on a new manufacturing and distribution facility on the west side of the LNK Enterprise Park.

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved a 50-year ground lease with Timpte to allow the company to build on the site, which is near Northwest 47th and West Stanton streets.

Plans call for the building to be between 180,000 and 200,000 square feet and serve as the home for manufacturing of equipment trailers, trailer components, trailer accessories, marine accessories, a wide range of metal fabrication, welding and paint processes, and distribution of aftermarket trailer parts.

“Timpte is excited for the opportunity to expand our manufacturing operations in Lincoln and build on the success we have seen over the past 11 years at our West O Street facility," said Dale Jones, President and CEO of Timpte, Inc.

The company moved its research and development operations to Lincoln late in 2011 after it bought the former Thunderstone building at 3400 W. O St.

Timpte is spending more than $30 million on the new facility -- $22 million on construction plus another $9 million-$10 million for machinery and fixtures.

The company expects to hire about 80 employees for the new Lincoln plant, which will boost its overall employee count to about 700 workers.

“This new facility will allow us to bring further diversification to our product portfolio and create a variety of well-paid, skilled job opportunities,” Jones said.

The announcement is the second big one in just two months for the airport, which announced in early January that Burrell Aviation plans a $65 million cargo hub on the west side of the airport.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said he's "thrilled" to welcome Timpte to the airport's industrial park, "and we look forward to watching their growth and contributions to our community for decades to come."