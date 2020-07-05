Malco breathes new life into DeWitt plant

DeWITT — A success story is slowly taking shape in the town of DeWitt.
Malco, a Minnesota-based tool-making company, purchased the previous American Tool building in DeWitt in January 2017.
The building had previously produced the famed Vise-Grip-brand locking pliers, but jobs had long been lost as the company was purchased by Rubbermaid and production was sent overseas.
“One of the main reasons I wanted to pursue the DeWitt location is because I’d been here when there were 600 people and cars parked all around the outside," said Eric Peterson, director of sales and marketing for Malco. “I know the pride that’s involved in our Annandale (Minnesota) location by the employees. We’re a family-owned business and are proud of making tools in the United States.”
“In 70 years, we’ve never laid anyone off in Annandale, and I think they get complacent, but people here in DeWitt have had it taken away. I feel like the pride and the motivation here is even stronger,” Peterson said. “I remember interviewing one of our employees at the beginning. He had been working somewhere else, but had said ‘I’m leaving $4 an hour on the table, but I want to be a part of this and making it work.’
“We’re proud to be in DeWitt, Nebraska, because it’s the birthplace of the locking pliers. We want to continue that legacy and heritage,” said Peterson. “These people know more about locking pliers than any place in the world.”
Peterson said by July the company will employ 50 people at the DeWitt plant.
While COVID-19 has caused delays with supplies, Peterson said the company takes every precaution to protect employees and visitors in the building.
Peterson said Malco is the only “made in the United States” manufacturer of locking pliers. The trade name is Eagle Grip.
Malco has a similar story of origin as Vise-Grip and its founder William Peterson. Mark Keener was a steel salesman who traveled to job sites and sold tools out of the trunk of his car.
The Annandale location of Malco makes tools for roofing, siding and gutter professionals.
“On Oct. 31, 2008, the last Vise-Grip was made here in DeWitt, but hopefully, by the end of September, we will be shipping our first Eagle Grip from this location,” Peterson said. “We are late by our own time frames to not be in production yet, but we’re pretty stringent on the quality of the tool that we produce.”
“Trucks come and bring steel, supplies, bolts, rivets and equipment, but so far nothing has left the building,” Peterson noted. “We’re all getting anxious for that first pliers to come off the line.”
