Malco breathes new life into DeWitt plant

DeWITT — A success story is slowly taking shape in the town of DeWitt.

Malco, a Minnesota-based tool-making company, purchased the previous American Tool building in DeWitt in January 2017.

The building had previously produced the famed Vise-Grip-brand locking pliers, but jobs had long been lost as the company was purchased by Rubbermaid and production was sent overseas.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to pursue the DeWitt location is because I’d been here when there were 600 people and cars parked all around the outside," said Eric Peterson, director of sales and marketing for Malco. “I know the pride that’s involved in our Annandale (Minnesota) location by the employees. We’re a family-owned business and are proud of making tools in the United States.”

“In 70 years, we’ve never laid anyone off in Annandale, and I think they get complacent, but people here in DeWitt have had it taken away. I feel like the pride and the motivation here is even stronger,” Peterson said. “I remember interviewing one of our employees at the beginning. He had been working somewhere else, but had said ‘I’m leaving $4 an hour on the table, but I want to be a part of this and making it work.’