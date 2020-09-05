Major renovation planned for Terminal building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of downtown's most iconic buildings is going to get a major face-lift.

A developer has a deal in place to buy the 10-story Terminal building at 10th and O streets and is proposing a redevelopment of the century-old structure that would turn much of it into condos.

According to a plan submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the redevelopment would involve extensive renovation of the first floor to restore much of the building's historical features, including ticket windows for the city's trolley system in the early 20th century.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the building got its name because it acted as the "terminal" location for that system.

The first floor will also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, which were a fixture when the building opened in 1916, and awnings on the building's exterior will be restored.

The first floor would continue to have restaurant and retail space, and there also would be a small amount of private office space. The plan is also to give the public access to the main atrium of the building.

The second and third floors would be renovated and continue to have office space.