Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan

Local health officials on Tuesday approved a plan to reopen Madsen's Bowling and Billiards after determining the previously defiant business owner's operations would comply with local coronavirus restrictions.
Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was closed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday over ownership's refusal to abide by Lincoln's mask mandate, and the business reopened its doors at its usual time Tuesday morning.
At 11 a.m., roughly a dozen patrons entered the building. A sign on the door encouraged guests to "please follow the mandate set forth by (the Health Department)" but also said "we respect your privacy" if you "cannot wear a mask."
None of those who entered the building were seen wearing masks.
However, shortly thereafter, two people who tried to walk into the building saw the sign, returned to their vehicle to get masks and the entered Madsen's while wearing them.
On Friday night, the city of Lincoln charged the business with violating a closure order, a crime punishable by a $500 fine and six months in jail.
Police officers enforced the closure Saturday and blocked all the entrances of the building, which is just south of 48th and Holdrege streets. On Tuesday no police were in sight as Madsen's reopened ahead of the noon hour.
Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird are expected to comment further on the development during the mayor's regular coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Madsen's planned to ask Lopez to throw out her previous closure order at an administrative hearing Tuesday afternoon, but the compliance plan the business submitted made the meeting moot.
This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.
Video of LPD officer Martin Fehringer. He says Madsen’s and the health department will have a meeting to ensure compliance— until then the police will be here ensuring the closure. pic.twitter.com/L0QgRSnptg— Nick McConnell (@NickMc1717) August 8, 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
