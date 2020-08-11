Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local health officials on Tuesday approved a plan to reopen Madsen's Bowling and Billiards after determining the previously defiant business owner's operations would comply with local coronavirus restrictions.

Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was closed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday over ownership's refusal to abide by Lincoln's mask mandate, and the business reopened its doors at its usual time Tuesday morning.

At 11 a.m., roughly a dozen patrons entered the building. A sign on the door encouraged guests to "please follow the mandate set forth by (the Health Department)" but also said "we respect your privacy" if you "cannot wear a mask."

None of those who entered the building were seen wearing masks.

However, shortly thereafter, two people who tried to walk into the building saw the sign, returned to their vehicle to get masks and the entered Madsen's while wearing them.

On Friday night, the city of Lincoln charged the business with violating a closure order, a crime punishable by a $500 fine and six months in jail.