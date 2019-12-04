You are the owner of this article.
Madonna embarks on $57M expansion to Lincoln campus
Madonna embarks on $57M expansion to Lincoln campus

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to break ground this spring on a $57 million, three-story patient wing on its Lincoln campus.

The 112,000-square-foot project would add 59 patient rooms, officials said at a Wednesday morning news conference. Completion is anticipated in 2023.

"We're excited to embark on the next chapter of Madonna's long history of rebuilding the lives of our friends and neighbors here in Nebraska and across the country," said Paul Dongilli Jr., Madonna president and CEO. "Lincoln has been our home base for more than 60 years -- our commitment to this community is stronger than ever."

Madonna opened its Omaha campus in 2016, and in the most recent fiscal year, treated 2,300 patients, with 1,100 of those admitted in Lincoln.

Madonna employs more than 2,100 people, including 1,600 in Lincoln, officials said.

What's going up in Lincoln

