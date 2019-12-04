Madonna embarks on $57M expansion to Lincoln campus

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to break ground this spring on a $57 million, three-story patient wing on its Lincoln campus.

The 112,000-square-foot project would add 59 patient rooms, officials said at a Wednesday morning news conference. Completion is anticipated in 2023.

"We're excited to embark on the next chapter of Madonna's long history of rebuilding the lives of our friends and neighbors here in Nebraska and across the country," said Paul Dongilli Jr., Madonna president and CEO. "Lincoln has been our home base for more than 60 years -- our commitment to this community is stronger than ever."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madonna opened its Omaha campus in 2016, and in the most recent fiscal year, treated 2,300 patients, with 1,100 of those admitted in Lincoln.

Madonna employs more than 2,100 people, including 1,600 in Lincoln, officials said.

What's going up in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.