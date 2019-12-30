You are the owner of this article.
Madhouse Trampoline Park in Lincoln to close
Madhouse trampoline park, 3.29

Nebraska's American Ninja Warriors Maggi Thorne (left) and Mike Galeski try to avoid each other on the balance beam at an open house for Madhouse Trampoline Park in March. Madhouse, which bought the facility at the beginning of the year, announced that Tuesday will be its last day.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's first-ever indoor trampoline park will be closing its doors this week.

Madhouse Trampoline Park, which used to be called Defy Gravity, announced on its Facebook page that Tuesday will be its last day.

"We regret to inform you that after Tuesday, December 31st, we will be closing our doors until further notice," the post said. "We have enjoyed getting to serve our customers and be a part of the community. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

Madhouse had purchased the business at 345 Sporting Village Drive a year ago and made improvements to modernize it.

Defy Gravity had originally opened the 30,000-square-foot facility southwest of Ninth and Van Dorn streets in February 2015.

It appeared to struggle, however, after a second trampoline park, Urban Air, opened in June 2018 at 70th and Van Dorn streets.

Madhouse also closed its only other location, in Madison, Wisconsin, at the end of October.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

