MacPractice bought by Canadian company
MacPractice bought by Canadian company

MacPractice Anniversary, 5.1.14

MacPractice has been acquired by a Canadian company, but its employees will continue to be based out of the H.P. Lau Building at 833 P St.

 Journal Star file photo

One of Lincoln's earliest tech companies has a new owner.

MacPractice, which provides Apple-compliant software and applications for health care providers, has been acquired by Valsoft Corp., a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MacPractice got its start in 2004 in Lincoln. Founders Mark Hollis and Patrick Clyne worked for another company that was getting out of the business of making dental practice management software for Macintosh computers. They struck out on their own, and MacPractice was born.

The company saw extensive growth as the Apple iPhone and iPad were developed, and it grew to employ more than 125 people.

MacPractice growing strong after 10 years

Hollis, Clyne and the entire MacPractice management team will remain with the company, which will continue to be based out of its Lincoln office at 833 P St.

"MacPractice has come a long way from the early days, and we could not have done this without our dedicated team," Hollis said in a news release. "We are confident in their ability to continue to grow and move the company forward."

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

