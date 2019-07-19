The southeast corner of 14th and P will be getting another clothing store.
According to a building permit filed Thursday, the building that housed Post & Nickel for decades will become home to Lululemon Athletica.
Lululemon, which sells high-end athletic and leisure wear for both men and women, opened a temporary store at Gateway Mall in August of last year and wound up keeping it open several months longer than planned, closing at the end of May rather than at the end of January as originally announced.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning about its downtown plans.
Lululemon will be joining Chase Bank, which plans to open its first Nebraska location in the building later this year.
Post & Nickel closed in November after operating for more than 50 years.