Lululemon opened its downtown Lincoln store Friday morning.
The company that sells high-end athletic and leisure wear for men and women remodeled part of the former Post & Nickel space at 14th and P streets.
According to information posted on Facebook, the store is planning a host of events this weekend in conjunction with other businesses.
On Friday, there will be a DJ at the store from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and then a fun run with store employees at 5:30 p.m., after which wine will be served.
On Saturday, the store will host a workout with instructors from Fly Fitness. A yoga session will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. with an instructor from Lotus House of Yoga.
The store will open for shopping at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Lululemon opened a temporary store at Gateway Mall last year that appeared to be quite successful. The company had originally planned to close it in January, after the holiday shopping season, but kept it open until May. Plans for the downtown store were revealed in May.
Lululemon is sharing space in the former Post & Nickel site with Chase Bank, which plans to open its first-ever Nebraska branch before the end of the year.
Post & Nickel closed last November after more than 50 years in business.
Officials for Lululemon, which has a store at Village Pointe in Omaha, told analysts earlier this year that the company is working with four types of stores — temporary, pop-up stores; 3,000-square-foot stores; 5,500-square-foot stores; and massive 25,000-square-foot versions such as the one that opened in Chicago this month.
According to a CNBC report, Lululemon often looks to sign short-term leases — three to six months — that allow it to test new markets or capitalize on foot traffic near universities.