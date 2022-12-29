Lululemon, Goodly Cookies open locations at SouthPointe; Japanese restaurant coming in February

Lululemon and Goodly Cookies have recently opened stores at SouthPointe Pavilions, while a casual Japanese restaurant is set to open in February.
RED Development announced Thursday that Ika San Ramen and Izakaya, a neighborhood restaurant for ramen and casual Japanese classics, will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space.
Ika San Ramen has developed a loyal customer base since opening in Omaha's Benson neighborhood. It has since opened locations in downtown Omaha and Papillion and is a good fit for SouthPointe, said Shannon Malone, a regional manager for Ika San Ramen.
“We look forward to offering a local spot for current Lincolnites within the Omaha drive market, as well as introducing a whole new clientele to our food,” Malone said in a written statement.
Lululemon, which sells high-end athletic and leisure wear for men, women and children, has had a store in downtown Lincoln at 14th and P streets since November 2019.
Lululemon is now open in space next to Hallmark.
Goodly Cookies opened in early December in the space next to T-Mobile. The SouthPointe location is its second Lincoln store.
