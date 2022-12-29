 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lululemon, Goodly Cookies open locations at SouthPointe; Japanese restaurant coming in February

  • 0

Lululemon and Goodly Cookies have recently opened stores at SouthPointe Pavilions, while a casual Japanese restaurant is set to open in February.

RED Development announced Thursday that Ika San Ramen and Izakaya, a neighborhood restaurant for ramen and casual Japanese classics, will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space.

Historic designation sought for neighborhood with homes built by Lincoln woman
Doctor's office now open in former Lincoln Valentino's

Ika San Ramen has developed a loyal customer base since opening in Omaha's Benson neighborhood. It has since opened locations in downtown Omaha and Papillion and is a good fit for SouthPointe, said Shannon Malone, a regional manager for Ika San Ramen.

“We look forward to offering a local spot for current Lincolnites within the Omaha drive market, as well as introducing a whole new clientele to our food,” Malone said in a written statement.

Lululemon, which sells high-end athletic and leisure wear for men, women and children, has had a store in downtown Lincoln at 14th and P streets since November 2019.

People are also reading…

Lululemon is now open in space next to Hallmark.

Goodly Cookies opened in early December in the space next to T-Mobile. The SouthPointe location is its second Lincoln store.

Small business lending drops in 2022 but still second best on record in Nebraska

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer at the American Kennel Club in Chicago, Illinois, has these tips on what and what not to feed your puppy.

Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022

Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can change your money habits even if your parents had bad money tendencies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News