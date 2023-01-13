 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick alert

Lululemon closing downtown Lincoln location

Lululemon has made it official: Its downtown store will be closing later this month.

The athleisure retailer said in an email to customers that the last day for the store at 14th and P streets will be Jan. 22.

"Our time at this location is coming to an end. We've loved being a part of this community and are grateful to have been here," the email said.

Lululemon opened a store at SouthPointe Pavilions mall last month, and it was assumed at the time that the downtown store would close, although the company had declined to comment.

The downtown store opened in November 2019 in part of the former Post & Nickel space.

The SouthPointe location is the chain's third different one in Lincoln. It also had a temporary store at Gateway Mall that was open from August 2018-May 2019.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

