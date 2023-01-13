Lululemon closing downtown Lincoln location

Lululemon has made it official: Its downtown store will be closing later this month.

The athleisure retailer said in an email to customers that the last day for the store at 14th and P streets will be Jan. 22.

"Our time at this location is coming to an end. We've loved being a part of this community and are grateful to have been here," the email said.

Lululemon opened a store at SouthPointe Pavilions mall last month, and it was assumed at the time that the downtown store would close, although the company had declined to comment.

The downtown store opened in November 2019 in part of the former Post & Nickel space.

The SouthPointe location is the chain's third different one in Lincoln. It also had a temporary store at Gateway Mall that was open from August 2018-May 2019.

12 Nebraska shops to check out Suite Child York Boot 'N Repair Platte River Outdoors Marah's Treasures The Most Unlikely Place Fort Cody Trading Post Hollywood Candy Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store Master's Hand Candle Co. North Platte Art And Gift Gallery Park Avenue Antiques The Keeping Room Marshall Custom Hats