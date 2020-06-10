LP Fitness in northeast Lincoln works out staying connected while staying apart

Many people who exercise at LP Fitness are as passionate about Mendoza and her gym as she is about them.

Jen Muehlhausen, a trainer who helped Mendoza during her fitness journey, came out of retirement to work for her.

“After her gym opening, I thought, if I ever work again it would be at a place like LP Fitness,” Muehlhausen said. “Six weeks later she sent me a message to ask if I would come work for her just like she was in my head.”

The attentiveness of staff combined with high-energy workouts has led to many success stories.

David Baehne has been a client since August and lost more than 100 pounds. Mendoza tailored workouts to his level and would reach out after classes. Since the coronavirus hit, he is participating in the online classes.

“It’s way more personal than if you are going to a bigger-name gym, and it’s also nice to support a local business,” Baehne said.

Cedric Esquivel improved his blood sugar levels by losing more than 21 pounds in less than 12 weeks.

“I can’t say enough about the gym,” Esquivel said. “They go 110%. It’s been life-changing.”