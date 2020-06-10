You are the owner of this article.
LP Fitness in northeast Lincoln works out staying connected while staying apart
LP Fitness in northeast Lincoln works out staying connected while staying apart

LP Fitness

Liza Mendoza, owner of LP Fitness, leads a virtual workout class on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Liza Mendoza planned on recognizing the one-year anniversary of her gym with her close-knit team of clients and trainers. Instead, the owner of LP Fitness in northeast Lincoln had to get creative to maintain her community-oriented workouts during a time when people have been encouraged to stay apart.

“Being a small business owner and being a Latina gym owner in Lincoln is a source of pride for me,” said Mendoza, who opened the gym in the spring of 2019. “I really just wanted a place for people to go to feel comfortable.”

Mendoza began creating workout videos that replicated her in-person classes after she was forced to close her doors in March due to the coronavirus. The videos have drawn in a mixture of regular clients and out-of-state viewers from Minnesota and Texas.

She has been passionate about fitness since she began her own health journey 15 years ago and lost more than 70 pounds. Mendoza’s all-female operated studio makes sure that clients are cared for and encouraged, even as the physical gym is closed, by being available over the phone and FaceTime.

LP Fitness

Jen Muehlhausen, instructor and trainer at LP Fitness, works out next to a white board of names of virtual fitness class participants on Monday.

Morgan Hohbein, a client for almost a year, participated in Mendoza's fitness and nutrition program.

“My favorite part of the gym is the community aspect,” Hohbein said. “She FaceTimes every single day to make sure you’re on track.”

Many people who exercise at LP Fitness are as passionate about Mendoza and her gym as she is about them.

Jen Muehlhausen, a trainer who helped Mendoza during her fitness journey, came out of retirement to work for her.

“After her gym opening, I thought, if I ever work again it would be at a place like LP Fitness,” Muehlhausen said. “Six weeks later she sent me a message to ask if I would come work for her just like she was in my head.”

LP Fitness

The attentiveness of staff combined with high-energy workouts has led to many success stories.

David Baehne has been a client since August and lost more than 100 pounds. Mendoza tailored workouts to his level and would reach out after classes. Since the coronavirus hit, he is participating in the online classes.

“It’s way more personal than if you are going to a bigger-name gym, and it’s also nice to support a local business,” Baehne said.

LP Fitness

Cedric Esquivel improved his blood sugar levels by losing more than 21 pounds in less than 12 weeks.

“I can’t say enough about the gym,” Esquivel said. “They go 110%. It’s been life-changing.”

Mendoza is looking forward to reopening her gym at 1511 N. Cotner Blvd. on July 1 with health and safety measures in place and half-sized classes. She plans to continue providing online classes for those who do not feel ready to come back or those who live outside of Lincoln.

“My gym is not all the bells and whistles of other gyms, but there’s a lot of love,” Mendoza said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

