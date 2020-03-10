You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Love's opens Schuyler location, its seventh truck stop in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick

Love's opens Schuyler location, its seventh truck stop in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
love's

Love's Travel Stops opened its seventh Nebraska location on Monday in Schuyler.

 Love's Travel Stops Facebook page

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened a new location Monday on U.S. 30 in Schuyler.

"We're excited to join the Schuyler community with the opening of our seventh location in Nebraska," Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's, said in a news release. "Customers have another safe, clean and well-maintained location they can stop at to help get them back on the road quickly."

The 9,300-square-foot travel center is open 24 hours a day and has many amenities, including Subway and Chester's Chicken restaurants, showers and laundry facilities, and a dog park.

The store will employ approximately 60 people.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News