Love's opens Schuyler location, its seventh truck stop in Nebraska

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened a new location Monday on U.S. 30 in Schuyler.
"We're excited to join the Schuyler community with the opening of our seventh location in Nebraska," Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's, said in a news release. "Customers have another safe, clean and well-maintained location they can stop at to help get them back on the road quickly."
The 9,300-square-foot travel center is open 24 hours a day and has many amenities, including Subway and Chester's Chicken restaurants, showers and laundry facilities, and a dog park.
The store will employ approximately 60 people.