Love for lattes: Customers show support for downtown business through GoFundMe effort

It would have taken a lot of lattes and pastries to show the support expressed for Lincoln's locally owned downtown Coffee House through an online fundraiser this week.
In 48 hours, customers and business backers forked over more than $11,000 after owner Mark Shriner launched a GoFundMe page on Monday, noting the struggle to keep the business afloat financially during the pandemic.
“I’m amazed, and I’m grateful as can be, but I’m like numb because I just didn’t see that happening,” Shriner said.
The funds will be used to pay staff and to better meet customers’ needs as the Coffee House and businesses like it move closer to emerging from the pandemic.
The Coffee House, at 1324 P St. near where downtown meets the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, began 2020 with its best sales ever, but that all changed in mid-March of last year. Shriner estimated that the pandemic was a 30% hit to cash flow as foot traffic was cut in half.
Throughout the ensuing year, Shriner said the business has attempted to adapt. When lockdowns began in March of last year, the Coffee House remained open with staff rearranging the shop so customers could practice social distancing.
The shop created new specials, encouraging food orders over the holidays so customers could give a loved one freshly baked goods, and selling $100 gift cards for $80.
These efforts helped the business stay afloat, but Shriner could see the difficulty of sustaining the bottom line. The Coffee House was not eligible for the government's Paycheck Protection Program loans in part because Shriner struggled financially in 2017 and 2018 during his divorce, he said.
It’s frustrating, Shriner added, to "wake up everyday and think, ‘Shucks! These extra-rich people are getting wealthier while these little teeny businesses'" struggle. He said he's aware of several small downtown Lincoln merchants in a similar situation.
In September, he posted to Facebook about how locally owned small businesses such as his own were not doing well during the pandemic. More than 1,000 Facebook users reacted to the post online, many of them responding by stopping in to buy something.
Dear Friends and Family of The Coffee House I have not posted in a while because I do not want to add to the already...Posted by The Coffee House on Saturday, September 5, 2020
“Even though we’re not as glamorous as some of these newer places, we’re important, and people like us for the atmosphere,” Shriner said, noting his customers.
“We bring happiness to their life, and they in turn bring it to us," he added. "Even though things aren’t the best right now, it’s been cool to see the outpouring of support.”
Though the community’s efforts helped in September, the Coffee House still struggled to make gains as many downtown employees continued to work from home and fewer UNL students ventured out. When Shriner sought advice from local business organizations about how to survive, they suggested a GoFundMe launch.
Shriner reluctantly formed the page, adding the headline "The Coffee House could use your help."
“I humbled myself to ask for help, which I’ve never been very good at doing, which is why the post was very difficult for me,” he said.
Christian Thomsen, a 2008 graduate of UNL, kicked in $220, designating some of his own stimulus money to ensure the Coffee House could stay open.
“It wouldn’t feel like Lincoln without the Coffee House there,” Thomsen said.
Shriner said he is amazed by the community’s support and remains hopeful about the future of his business, which opened in 1987.
“Even though I’m upset at other things, there’s a part of me that wakes up hopeful every day,” he said. “They keep showing up, they keep supporting us. We wouldn’t be at almost breaking-even stage without every single one of them.”
TOP MARCH PHOTOS:
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223