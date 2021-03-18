Love for lattes: Customers show support for downtown business through GoFundMe effort

These efforts helped the business stay afloat, but Shriner could see the difficulty of sustaining the bottom line. The Coffee House was not eligible for the government's Paycheck Protection Program loans in part because Shriner struggled financially in 2017 and 2018 during his divorce, he said.

It’s frustrating, Shriner added, to "wake up everyday and think, ‘Shucks! These extra-rich people are getting wealthier while these little teeny businesses'" struggle. He said he's aware of several small downtown Lincoln merchants in a similar situation.

In September, he posted to Facebook about how locally owned small businesses such as his own were not doing well during the pandemic. More than 1,000 Facebook users reacted to the post online, many of them responding by stopping in to buy something.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even though we’re not as glamorous as some of these newer places, we’re important, and people like us for the atmosphere,” Shriner said, noting his customers.

“We bring happiness to their life, and they in turn bring it to us," he added. "Even though things aren’t the best right now, it’s been cool to see the outpouring of support.”