Loup Basin is first health district to move to Phase 4 of reopening in Nebraska

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and some other parts of the state, at least one health district will move forward this week with loosening restrictions further.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the Loup Basin Public Health Department will move to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan starting Friday.

Phase 4 removes capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and a number of other indoor businesses. It also allows outdoor venues to operate at 100% of capacity and indoor venues such as arenas and event centers to operate at 75% of capacity, although events of 500 or more people still must submit plans to the local health department.

Phase 4 also makes social distancing a recommendation rather than a mandate.

Loup Basin, which covers a nine-county area in central Nebraska, has recorded only 108 COVID-19 cases, and 89 of those cases have occurred in two counties, Custer and Howard. Three counties in the district, Blaine, Loup and Wheeler, have not recorded a single case. Over the past two weeks, the area has recorded 10 new cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard.