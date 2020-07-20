You are the owner of this article.
Loup Basin is first health district to move to Phase 4 of reopening in Nebraska
Loup Basin is first health district to move to Phase 4 of reopening in Nebraska

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and some other parts of the state, at least one health district will move forward this week with loosening restrictions further.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the Loup Basin Public Health Department will move to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan starting Friday.

Phase 4 removes capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and a number of other indoor businesses. It also allows outdoor venues to operate at 100% of capacity and indoor venues such as arenas and event centers to operate at 75% of capacity, although events of 500 or more people still must submit plans to the local health department.

Phase 4 also makes social distancing a recommendation rather than a mandate.

Loup Basin, which covers a nine-county area in central Nebraska, has recorded only 108 COVID-19 cases, and 89 of those cases have occurred in two counties, Custer and Howard. Three counties in the district, Blaine, Loup and Wheeler, have not recorded a single case. Over the past two weeks, the area has recorded 10 new cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard.

"With the low numbers of active cases we have experienced in the past month, it seems it has finally become time to move forward to the final phase of the directed health measures," Loup Basin Director Chuck Cone said in a news release.

"The decision to move to stage 4 of the directed health measures was based on logic as well as science," Cone said. "If waiting until there are no cases of COVID-19, it could be a long time. The precautions can't be worse than the disease itself, and there are still a lot of businesses that are being affected by not moving to the next stage."

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

