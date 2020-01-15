Lotus opening new studio in Telegraph District

Lotus House of Yoga plans to open its newest studio this week.

The locally owned fitness studio will hold a grand opening from 4-8 p.m. Friday at its new location at 333 S. 21st St. in the Telegraph District.

The new studio, which is across the street from The Mill Coffee & Tea, will offer yoga, sculpt and indoor cycle fitness classes.

Lotus House of Yoga, which is owned by mother-daughter team Anne and Mary Clare Sweet, opened first in Omaha in 2010 and in Lincoln in 2014. The Telegraph District location is the first Lotus in Lincoln to offer both indoor cycling and yoga.

For more information or to sign up for classes, go to lotushouseofyoga.com.

