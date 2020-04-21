Lost your job or hours cut back? Long wait for many Nebraskans for government help

But Chrastil got a notification that he doesn't qualify for benefits because he voluntarily left his previous job. To qualify, he would have to work for at least four weeks at his new job.

He did get his $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government, though, so he has a little bit of money to tide him over.

Getting unemployment benefits in Nebraska already was a slow process, with it taking up to three weeks or more to be paid after filing a claim. But with the unprecedented economic shock over the past month, the system has been overloaded.

About 83,000 people in the state have filed unemployment claims in the past four weeks — the equivalent of two years' worth of claims in Nebraska. Nearly 15,000 of those claims have come from Lancaster County residents.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin said last week that his staff of adjudicators — the people who process unemployment claims — has grown from about 30 to 200 in the past few weeks.

Still, he said his office's goal now is to get 75% of claims processed within four weeks. That's down from a standard goal of 90% in three weeks.