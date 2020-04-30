You are the owner of this article.
Looking for a job? This drive-thru career fair might be for you
Typically, the career fairs organized by Bryan Seck are aimed at getting people who juggle part-time jobs into full-time work with benefits.

The one planned for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Gateway Mall — between Olive Garden and David’s Bridal — will be different, said the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development director.

For one thing, it’s in a parking lot, designed to be a no-contact affair in light of the pandemic-induced social distancing restrictions.

For another, thanks to the economic impact of COVID-19, the audience is broader: those laid off and on unemployment and without health insurance, people whose work hours have been cut, college kids who need a job, new college graduates whose first real-life job offers were rescinded.

“For the first time ... the focus isn’t just on part-time jobs to full-time careers, but on people who have had stable jobs for 20 years and have never needed our help, ever," Seck said. "They’ve helped other people.”

Think about this: Of the 2,800-some Lincoln Public Schools seniors who will graduate this May, nearly 600 of them will go directly into a workforce dramatically different than it was just six months ago.

So Seck’s focus has changed, as has the delivery. No face-to-face meetings with potential employers, no hand-shaking. Just driving through the little inlet where there was once an ATM machine in the Gateway parking lot, rolling down the window and taking a bag from someone wearing a mask and gloves.

The bag will contain one-page documents from employers who are hiring, explaining what the company does, what jobs are available, and how people can apply.

There will be a mix of part-time and full-time positions in construction, manufacturing, health care, retail, accounting, administration and call centers. There are jobs offering various shifts for parents who need to manage child care.

“We’re at a place where we recognize there are people looking for a lot of different things,” Seck said.

Many employers offer on-the-job training, and Seck encouraged people to approach the search for jobs with an open mind.

“It might not be in your comfort zone,” he said. “If you’ve worked at Brewsky’s for 10 years, it might not be something just like Brewsky’s, but it might be something you think you might be able to do.”

The bag will also include an insert from Southeast Community College about job-training opportunities, as well as places people without internet access can find it.

Many people who didn’t have internet access used computers at the city libraries to apply for jobs, and while that isn’t possible now, there are places — including the libraries — that have Wi-Fi service that can be accessed on smartphones from their parking lots. The bag will include a list of business parking lots where people can access free Wi-Fi.

About 30 employers will be represented in the bags handed out Tuesday, and they’ve got what Seck said are hundreds of available jobs.

An added benefit to taking a drive through the career fair Tuesday: A woman from a local church who heard about it offered to be on hand with her disability dog to cheer on motorists passing through.

