Looking for a job? This drive-thru career fair might be for you

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Typically, the career fairs organized by Bryan Seck are aimed at getting people who juggle part-time jobs into full-time work with benefits.

The one planned for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Gateway Mall — between Olive Garden and David’s Bridal — will be different, said the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development director.

For one thing, it’s in a parking lot, designed to be a no-contact affair in light of the pandemic-induced social distancing restrictions.

For another, thanks to the economic impact of COVID-19, the audience is broader: those laid off and on unemployment and without health insurance, people whose work hours have been cut, college kids who need a job, new college graduates whose first real-life job offers were rescinded.

“For the first time ... the focus isn’t just on part-time jobs to full-time careers, but on people who have had stable jobs for 20 years and have never needed our help, ever," Seck said. "They’ve helped other people.”

Think about this: Of the 2,800-some Lincoln Public Schools seniors who will graduate this May, nearly 600 of them will go directly into a workforce dramatically different than it was just six months ago.