Longwell's creates new spin on curling to combat slow winter business

Longwell's owner Eric Marsh knew he created a great new game when he saw a player storming off after his team lost.

"I saw this guy walk off (ticked) after losing," said Marsh, the creator of "keg curling," the Haymarket bar's newest winter game. "I was gleaming with pride."

Marsh created the sport three weeks ago to combat a decline in visitors that typically accompanies the winter season. Luckily, he had an ice rink just outside the bar that he said was largely unused during the week.

"It's used well during weekends, but it's open during the week," he said of the rink at the Railyard.

Initially, Marsh wanted to offer curling, but quickly found out that he was going to need to be more creative. Official curling stones were too expensive and they weighed so much that they could sink into the ice.

"I thought 'Why not just use the kegs as stones?'" he said.

So, Marsh created his own unique spin on the sport. He described it as a mix of curling, shuffleboard and bocce ball. It may sound confusing, but it's easy to get the hang of.

