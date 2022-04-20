Longtime Lincoln restaurant closing next week

It appears the location will be filled with another Mexican restaurant. Mi Tierra, which is at 5500 Old Cheney Road, posted on its Facebook page that it soon will be opening a second location in the 8320 Northwoods Drive space.
La Paloma has been at its current location at 84th and Holdrege streets since 2010.
The original restaurant opened in 1989 in Havelock and operated there until the late 1990s. A second location operated in the Haymarket from 1991-2002. La Paloma also had short-lived locations on South 14th Street and at 140th and O streets.
"To all of our loyal customers ... we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting us over the many decades in Lincoln," the Facebook post said. "It is because of your consistent loyalty that we have been able to make it through some of the toughest times in the industry."
