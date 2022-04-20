 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Lincoln restaurant closing next week

A longtime Lincoln restaurant is closing its doors for good.

La Paloma, a family-owned Mexican restaurant that has been at various locations around Lincoln for more than 30 years, announced on Facebook that Monday will be its last day in business.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that La Paloma will be closing next week, as we have lost our lease," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

It appears the location will be filled with another Mexican restaurant. Mi Tierra, which is at 5500 Old Cheney Road, posted on its Facebook page that it soon will be opening a second location in the 8320 Northwoods Drive space.

La Paloma has been at its current location at 84th and Holdrege streets since 2010.

The original restaurant opened in 1989 in Havelock and operated there until the late 1990s. A second location operated in the Haymarket from 1991-2002. La Paloma also had short-lived locations on South 14th Street and at 140th and O streets.

"To all of our loyal customers ... we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting us over the many decades in Lincoln," the Facebook post said. "It is because of your consistent loyalty that we have been able to make it through some of the toughest times in the industry."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

