Longtime Lincoln, Omaha bike shops getting a new owner

Jim Carveth looked closer to home when he decided it was time to sell his longtime bike shops.

But his kids hadn’t followed him into the business, and he couldn’t find an employee ready to make the investment.

He didn’t want to sell his Bike Rack stores in Lincoln and Omaha to just anybody.

“I’ve been working on this a little while. I think it’s the best thing for employees to have a really strong company that has the wherewithal to weather all the storms.”

And he found that company, he said, in one of the world’s leading bike builders, Trek Bicycles.

He announced the sale to Trek on Facebook early Wednesday. “We knew we wanted to work with people who share our long-term vision — and would provide the same commitment to hospitality and service to our customers,” he wrote.

Carveth got into the business in 1991, when he bought the Freewheeling Bike Shop near 13th and K and renamed it Blue’s Bicycles and Fitness. Two years later, he bought the Schwinn Cyclery at 33rd and Pioneers and eventually consolidated his stores there.

In 1997, he bought the Bike Rack in Omaha, which is now near North 144th and West Maple and is celebrating its 50th year in business. In 1999, he renamed his Lincoln store the Bike Rack.

Both locations will close from July 11 to July 22 for remodeling, and he urged customers who have bikes there to be serviced — or on hold or layaway — to pick them up before then.

Trek Bicycles will keep the Bike Rack’s 45 full- and part-time employees, Carveth said.

The Wisconsin-based company already operates a Trek Bicycles store in Omaha near 72nd and Dodge.

Microsoft shuts down its oldest internet browser

