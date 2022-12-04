Longtime downtown Lincoln store moves into its new home - and it's added a bar

When Matt and Jane Stricker bought the former Swanson Russell building at 1222 P St. eight years ago, they originally planned to find a retailer for the 3,800-square-foot first-floor space.

In fact, Matt Stricker told the Journal Star in 2016, when the couple announced plans to renovate the building and turn its upper floors into apartments, that they had no plans to move their store, Threads — Footloose & Fancy, across the street from its longtime location at 1219 P St.

But as time went on, they realized it was the perfect spot to consolidate their two Lincoln locations into one. That process began last year with the closure of the store at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard and was completed last month when the downtown store opened in its new space on Nov. 17, just in time for the Downtown Lincoln Association's annual "Shop the Blocks" event.

Jane Stricker said Shop the Blocks and Small Business Saturday are typically the store's two biggest sales days, so it was important to have the new store up and running.

That turned out to be a good decision, she said, because the store had its best-ever sales numbers for the two days.

"It's been really good," Stricker said. "People are so excited to see the new store."

While most things are the same as they were across the street, customers will notice some differences.

For one thing, the Strickers now have a liquor license, which allows people to have a glass of wine while they shop.

Stricker said the main reason she and her husband sought the license is because they offer private parties allowing people to rent out the store, and offering alcohol adds to the experience.

But drinks will be available during regular hours, and the store will eventually have a fully stocked bar with seating, although it's still waiting on some furniture to be delivered.

Another difference is that the new store is about twice the size of the old one, which has allowed the Strickers to add more selection and new brands.

"We were able to up our inventory quite a bit because of the space," Stricker said.

And customers will notice some new design touches, with the Strickers having incorporated some elements from the nearly 140-year-old building, including marble from some original steps.

"We tried to honor the history of the building but also make it new," she said.

Stricker, who has worked at the store for 27 of its 47 years and owned it for 20, said it was important to remain committed to downtown Lincoln.

"The Strickers have been a mainstay in downtown Lincoln, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to grow and expand their highly desired offerings to the entire community," said Todd Ogden, the Downtown Lincoln Association's president and CEO.

"Their mixed-use building received a Downtown Impact award in 2019, and having their active storefront on the street level is icing on a wonderfully decorated cake."