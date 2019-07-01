The Commonwealth Electric name is alive and thriving today, thanks in large part to Tom Price.
Price was the chief financial officer of the longtime electrical contracting company when it fell on hard times in the mid-1980s.
He got together with three other employees of the company and in 1987 bought the assets and the name in four of the cities in which the company operated — Lincoln, Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa, and Phoenix — just before it declared bankruptcy.
The new company, Commonwealth Electric of the Midwest, started with about 90 employees and about $7 million in sales.
Things weren't easy at first. The old Commonwealth Electric declared bankruptcy just a month after the asset sale, jeopardizing the deal and also causing confusion that led to the new company having trouble getting loans, bonding and insurance.
But Price and the partners persevered, and today the company, which has its headquarters in Lincoln, boasts about 800 employees and $165 million in sales. It also has offices in Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney and Tucson, Arizona.
Price, who was majority owner of the company and served as its president and CEO for more than 20 years, died last week at age 80.
"Dad always said there weren't a whole lot of job opportunities in the mid-'80s for CFOs of companies that went bankrupt," said his son, Mike Price, who is now president of the company.
So he put together a team of Glen Moss, Dave Firestone and Pat Campbell.
The four "took that company kind of out of the ashes and then grew it," Mike Price said.
Firestone, who is currently Commonwealth's CEO, called Tom Price "a good business partner and a good friend as well."
"He helped build the foundation for what our company has become today," Firestone said.
Moss, whom Price hired at the old Commonwealth, said even though Price has been gone from the company for several years, "we remain indebted for his foresight and initial leadership."
Mike Price said his father cared deeply about the employees of the company and the employees felt the same way about him.
"Everybody felt good about Tom Price," he said.
Mike Price said that his father always had a goal of selling the company to its employees. However, because he was about 10-15 years older than the other partners, they weren't ready to sell when he retired a decade ago. So he sold his 40% stake in the company to them.
Two years ago, the current owners followed suit, selling a large chunk of the company to its employees through a stock ownership plan, and Mike Price said it is now on track to be 100% employee-owned in the next five years.
"Dad was able to see that kind of come to fruition" before he died, his son said.
In addition to his work at Commonwealth, Tom Price was involved in the community.
He spent nearly 30 years as an adjunct instructor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, teaching a class called "Construction Cost and Controls.”
He coached youth soccer and hockey for many years and also founded a nonprofit organization, Youth Empowerment by Sports, that aimed to provide sports opportunities for inner-city youth. He also served on the boards of a number of local organizations.
Mike Price said his father, who grew up in Omaha and got his master's degree from UNL, was an avid Husker fan.
In addition to his son, other survivors include his wife, Pam; son Stacy Markel; and daughters Elizabeth Thompson and Sarah Price.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.