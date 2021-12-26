Local, state economies continue to boom, despite pandemic, labor challenges in Nebraska

When fears about the coronavirus pandemic caused much of the economy in Lincoln and Nebraska to shut down in March 2020, the effects were swift.

Many businesses that cut operations or shut down entirely laid off thousands of employees. Unemployment rates soared to levels not seen even during the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

By April of 2020, the unemployment rate in the Lincoln area soared to a record 9.3%, while the state rate hit 8.3%.

Initial claims for unemployment set records week after week as the state amassed as many claims in a month as it had over the previous two years.

There were dire predictions that Nebraska could be facing an economic downturn that would surpass the Great Recession and possibly rival the Great Depression of the 1930s.

But then, as quickly as things had gone bad, they started to rebound.

Unemployment claims leveled off and then began to drop as businesses not only stopped laying off people, they started hiring them back.