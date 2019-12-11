Local law firm honored for hiring veterans

A Lincoln law firm was one of four Nebraska businesses honored by the U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to hiring military veterans.

Berry Law Firm recently received the HIREVets Award, which was created in 2017 to recognize employers who display a commitment to hiring veterans. Other Nebraska firms to win the award this year were Union Pacific, Executive Airborne Solutions and Persevus LLC, which are all based in the Omaha area.

Berry Law and Persevus were awarded platinum medallions, the highest award, while Union Pacific and Exectuive Airborne Solutions received gold medallions.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the federal government and the HIREVets program," Berry Law CEO John S. Berry Jr. said in a news release. "My business philosophy is that success starts with assembling the best team available, and I believe that hiring veterans onto our team is instrumental to building and maintaining a culture of excellence,” said Berry, who served in the Army.

