Local construction industry weathering coronavirus — so far

"We have not had any of our current projects express that they want to delay building," said Joseph Young, director of business development at Sampson Construction, one of Lincoln's largest construction firms.

Tam Allan, who is one of the developers of the Lied Place Residences, said the 20-story condo development at 11th and Q streets is progressing on schedule.

"We are fortunate that the completion and occupancy of the building is not scheduled until late spring of next year," Allan said. "A building completion date for this year would have been a challenge."

Allan said that so far, all materials being used in construction remain available from local suppliers or have already been delivered to the builder's storage areas.

However, he said he's aware there could be supply issues farther down the line.

"We have been aware that some products from states that have local government shelter-in-place orders might be delayed. None of those items have affected our schedule yet, but could in the future if those orders stay in place for an extended period of time.”