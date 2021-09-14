Local bank to take over main floor of Wells Fargo Center in downtown Lincoln

One of Lincoln's local banks will be moving to one of downtown's most iconic buildings.

Union Bank & Trust announced Monday that it will be moving its downtown branch to the Wells Fargo Center.

Both banks currently operate at the intersection of 13th and O streets, with Union Bank in the former Miller & Paine building on the southwest corner and Wells Fargo on the northwest corner, anchoring the 11-story office complex.

Union Bank said in a news release that it plans an extensive remodel of the banking operations space, which takes up most of the first floor of the building. The remodel, which won't be complete until next summer, will create a community meeting space in addition to a full-service bank branch and offices.

The bank said it will rename the space Union Bank Place.

Union Bank said it will keep its existing downtown branch open until the remodel is complete as well as open a temporary space in the Commerce Court building at 1230 O St. to offer limited banking services.

Angie Muhleisen, Union Bank's CEO and president, said the bank is "completely committed" to Lincoln, and the move "demonstrates our belief in downtown and the customers who live, work and frequent the area.”